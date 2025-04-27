Kalu will bring development to Abia North, say stakeholders

By Lawani Mikairu

Stakeholders in Abia North Senatorial zone have said Dr Emeka Kalu, the President of ECK Foundation Worldwide will bring rapid development to Abia North Senatorial Zone, Abia State if elected into the Senate in 2027.

The stakeholders said this after Kalu addressed a gathering of enthusiastic youths who were eager to be part of the long-awaited change.

Kalu told the crowd his resolve to bring ” succour and development to his constituency remained sacrosanct.”

Kalu is a renowned convener of the Global Initiative for Good Governance (GIGG).

Speaking with the media, a stakeholder, Mr Oji Emeka said, ” Since coming into the limelight decades ago, Kalu has a proven track record of driving successful political emancipation efforts, not only in Nigeria, but also globally.

” Notably, his support played a pivotal role in the emergence of the youngest African President in Guinea Bissau in 2019, showcasing his influence and impact on the continent.

“Through the ECK Foundation, Kalu has been empowering individuals and communities with various initiatives, including education, skills acquisition, vocational training, and human capacity development.

His vision for Abia North involves tackling poverty and introducing an ICT-driven economy that would empower youths and secure their future.”

Another stakeholder said the President of ECK Foundation Worldwide’s dedication to uplifting his constituency is evident in his tireless efforts to create opportunities for growth and development.

“By focusing on education, vocational training, and economic empowerment, he aimed to equip the people of Abia North with the tools necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

“As Abia North seeks a paradigm shift in representation, Kalu’s leadership and vision offer a promising solution. His commitment to positive change and development is unwavering, and his resolve to bring about a brighter future for the people of Abia North remains unshakeable.

“With his wealth of experience, global perspective, and passion for empowering communities, Dr. Emeka Kalu is poised to make a lasting impact in Abia North Senatorial Zone. His leadership promises a new era of growth, development, and prosperity for the people he seeks to serve,” a resident of Abia said. .