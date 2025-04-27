Kaduna Govt, State varsity ASUU to meet over strike — Perm Sec

File: President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Government has expressed its willingness to meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the issues that led to the strike action at the Kaduna State University (KASU).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alhaji Rabiu Yunusa, made this promise at a press briefing, adding that the Ministry of Education and KASU management would meet with ASUU again to find a common ground.

Alhaji Rabiu recalled that an agreement had been reached with the university lecturers, and approval was imminent before ASUU embarked on the strike.

“The outstanding demands of ASUU amount to N4 billion and predate this administration. However, the Governor has promised to pay all their allowances in batches, considering the financial situation of Kaduna State,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary cautioned that the strike would be counterproductive to the progress that KASU has made under the current administration.

Alhaji Rabiu stated that Governor Uba Sani has made significant efforts in improving KASU, especially in facilitating the accreditation of nine science courses.

“The Governor spent over N290 million to the university to facilitate the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation. This shows the Governor’s commitment to KASU’s progress,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for his ongoing support to the education sector and emphasized that the Governor always meets the Ministry’s demands.

“The KASU chapter of ASUU should recognize that he keeps his promises,” Alhaji Rabiu concluded.

It is worth noting that, as a Senator, Governor Uba Sani facilitated the construction of the Faculty of Engineering, the largest intervention in any state university, at KASU’s permanent site, which is currently under construction.