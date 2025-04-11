Kaduna alerts on fake orphanage selling children – recovers 13

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Government has raised alarm over a disturbing rise in child trafficking, revealing the existence of a fake orphanage in Abuja used by a syndicate to sell abducted children across the country.

At a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, urged parents to remain vigilant and immediately report missing children to her ministry with concrete evidence to aid in possible reunification.

“The purpose of this briefing is to address growing concerns following reports of stolen children from parts of Kaduna State, including the metropolis, Zaria, and other local government areas,” she said.

According to the Commissioner, a syndicate had been moving abducted children from Zaria to Abuja and then onward to other parts of the country, especially the East, using a woman who operated a supposed orphanage in Abuja as cover for the illicit operations.

“Some of these children had their names changed from Hausa to different names, and many could no longer identify their original locations,” she explained.

While some of the children were rescued and handed over to social welfare authorities in Abuja, others were returned to Kaduna and placed under the state’s care for psychosocial counseling, medical attention, nutrition, and rehabilitation.

Salisu revealed that on March 24, 2025, 11 children were received by her ministry from the office of the State Commissioner of Police in Abuja. Investigations revealed that five members of the abduction ring, including a woman believed to be the gang leader, were involved. The woman reportedly used her fake orphanage as a temporary shelter before selling the children to buyers in the eastern part of the country.

“This is an alarming and evil act. The children found had been stripped of their identities and couldn’t recall their homes,” she added.

In a further development, on April 9, 2025, another seven children were brought in from the police, including six others rescued from Birnin Kebbi. These were reportedly sold to a woman in Calabar known as “Maman Salamatu” (real name withheld as investigations continue in Kebbi State). The children are currently in the custody of the Kaduna State Government and receiving emergency support.

Hajiya Salisu called on any parent or guardian who has lost a child to come forward with verifiable documents such as birth certificates or other identifying information to help reunite the children with their families.

She emphasized that child trafficking is on the rise and cautioned parents to be vigilant, practice responsible parenting, and instill strong moral values in their children to shield them from abuse, violence, and exploitation.

“This is a collective responsibility. We must all work together to protect the most vulnerable members of our society—our children,” she said.