Jumia Nigeria launches “Joy Delivered” campaign to reinforce brand promise

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos— Jumia Nigeria, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has launched a new brand campaign titled “Joy Delivered,” reaffirming its commitment to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality everyday essentials to customers across the country.

The campaign highlights Jumia’s core promise of making online shopping seamless for everyone. From household staples and personal care to tech gadgets and fashion items, shoppers can conveniently find what they need on the Jumia app.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, said, “Our team has woven together a story that captures what our customers feel when we deliver their products, and why they continue to choose us despite the many options available. ‘Joy Delivered’ represents our commitment to not just offering the right products, but also providing flexible payment options and meeting the needs of all our customers, no matter where they are.”

As part of the campaign, Jumia is accelerating its expansion into more cities and towns like Delta, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Benue, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Enuga, Ondo, Oyo, Kwara, Edo, Ogun, Abuja, Cross Rivers, Abia, further deepening its reach and ensuring that more Nigerians, regardless of location, can access the convenience and affordability of shopping through the platform.

The campaign spotlights high-demand items, including Smart TVs, rechargeable fans, freezers, body/skincare products, fashion items, and more, all curated at affordable price points that fit the needs of everyday Nigerians. To get their needs met, customers can download the Jumia app to explore a broad selection of trusted products and enjoy flexible delivery through one of Jumia’s growing network of pickup stations.

With “Joy Delivered,” Jumia continues to deliver on its promise to improve the everyday lives of Nigerian consumers—one package at a time.