Japa: EndSARS made me leave Nigeria; but I’ll return – UK-based father of 4

AI-generated image for illustration

This father of four had a good job, good pay and a happy family. So, this proud Nigerian had no reason to become part of the growing Diaspora community. However, the #EndSARS protests happened, and how the governments responded shook his belief in the country. So, japa he did.

Migration has always been part of Nigeria’s middleclass philosophy. At least, from the 1980s. High unemployment, security concerns, infrastructure gaps, and poor governance were the culprits. However, for many the tragedy of October 20, 2020 at Lekki Toll Gate was the decider. Our subject falls into this category.

Although he left for the UK with his family 2021, by 2022, 70% of Nigerians aged 18-35 said they would relocate if given the opportunity. But in 2019, only 39% across all age groups wanted to leave. This is according to a survey by the African Polling Institute.

He told Vanguard: “I left Nigeria in 2021 for the United Kingdom with my family – wife and three children. The children are four now.”

It cost him 40,000 Pounds to move to the UK. But the cost was nothing compared to how he felt about the country: “Endsars (protests) had just ended and I had lost hope in the country with (the President) Buhari’s utterance after the protest.

“This coupled with the desire to spend more time with my family and hope of a better life,” made him japa, and the move was worth it, he said.

“For me, yes it was worth it. But ultimately, it’s mixed feelings. I had some culture shock, and it was different from what I have ever known.

“Not having the power to make decisions like I have in Nigeria, and the reality of not been able to discipline children like you would want to in Nigeria,” as the downside of migrating.

“However, the best things that happened to me here are my younger daughter, family time, and the fact that you can start from nowhere without knowing anybody and achieve greatness at any age.”

He was Business Hub Manager at an electricity distribution company in Nigeria. But now he is a Business Analyst, Project Manager and Scrum Master.

When Vanguard asked him if anything will make him return to Nigeria, he was clear: “I am already planning to return. As soon as I am able to complete my PhD (he will return) to contribute my quota to developing the country.

“I have a strong faith in Nigeria. I believe we are on the right path and I believe I have a special part to play in developing the energy sector.”

On his willingness to help others japa, he said: “Yes. Only if they have valid visa and genuine sponsorship.”

Vanguard News