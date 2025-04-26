I’ve no regrets joining Manchester United, says Amorim

Amorim

Ruben Amorim insists he has “no regrets” about joining troubled Manchester United despite questioning whether he should have delayed his arrival at Old Trafford.

Amorim has endured a difficult time since arriving from Sporting Lisbon to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

United are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League having managed just six top-flight wins under the Portuguese coach.

Already guaranteed to record their lowest points total in the Premier League era, United head to Bournemouth on Sunday looking for a win that would help their bid to avoid the club’s lowest finish since they were relegated in 1973-74.

Amorim revealed he told the United hierarchy during initial talks that he would prefer to complete the season with Sporting before taking charge.

He eventually agreed to move ahead of schedule, leaving him battling to clear up the mess left up Ten Hag.

“No regrets, not in this moment,” he said when asked about the scale of the job he has taken on.

“If you asked me like four months ago with all the problems, maybe you feel that feeling I should be stronger in starting in the beginning of the next season.

“But today I have a feeling that this is something that is going to help us in the future. We are suffering a lot here. There was a lot of frustration, a lot of suffering.

“But I feel in this moment, maybe because it’s near the end of the season, this is the most important time maybe in the next few years.

“We are going to use all the information to prepare better the next few years, so no regrets. I think this is the top of what a coach can achieve, so I have no regrets at all.”

– ‘That was a risk’ –

The Europa League remains United’s last chance to finish the season on a high, with a semi-final first leg at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

First, Amorim would like to avenge Bournemouth’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford that came during a particularly dismal spell in December.

Amorim is desperate to rejuvenate a side whose woeful form has yet to cause United fans to turn on him.

The 40-year-old appreciates that support and hopes to repay it sooner rather than later.

“I think that is special, but I also know that people understand what we are trying to do,” he said.

“But I also know that this moment, without results and sometimes without performances, and still have that support from the fans will finish maybe in the next season.”

Amorim also said United’s decision to allow Marcus Rashford to make a January loan move to Aston Villa, where his form has improved markedly, was not a mistake.

“In January we lost players and didn’t bring in new ones. That was a risk,” he said.

“But there are things here that are more important than scoring 10 more goals this season.

“We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now but in the future it will help the club.”