Itsekiri group condemns violent attack on peaceful protesters in Warri

The Itsekiri Interest Group, led by its President, Comrade Gbubemi Awala has condemned the reprehensible actions taken by the state government and affiliated security agencies against peaceful demonstrations by the Itsekiri people in Warri, Delta State.

According to Awala, “The recent escalation of violence, including the shooting and maiming of innocent citizens exercising their fundamental right to protest, is not only a gross violation of human rights but also a stark affront to the principles of democracy and justice.

“The Itsekiri people have been compelled to voice their concerns over a deeply troubling report from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which outlines alarming measures that threaten to undermine their political representation and marginalize their ethnic identity. In the face of such egregious attempts to manipulate electoral structures and diminish the political agency of the Itsekiri community, our peaceful protests are not only justified but necessary.”

“It is utterly unacceptable that the state government has chosen to respond to these legitimate grievances with violence and aggression. The deployment of security forces to suppress dissent, particularly through the use of lethal force, is a blatant violation of the social contract between the state and its citizens. Such actions betray the very essence of a democratic society, which should prioritize dialogue, understanding, and respect for the rights of all individuals.

“We demand that the state government and security agencies adhere strictly to protocols that ensure the safety and rights of peaceful protesters. The indiscriminate targeting of our community members is not only a moral failing but also a criminal offense that will not go unchallenged. Those responsible for these violent acts must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The Itsekiri Interest Group calls upon the leadership of the state to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Itsekiri community, to listen to their concerns, and to take immediate steps to rectify the injustices perpetuated by the recent INEC report. The path to resolution lies not in oppression and violence but in understanding, respect, and genuine engagement.

“We urge all members of the security forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and human decency in their conduct. “The eyes of the nation are upon you,” Comd. Awala warned, “and any actions that result in harm or intimidation of peaceful protesters will be scrutinized and met with appropriate repercussions. You must protect the citizens you serve, not to become agents of oppression.”

“The Itsekiri Interest Group stands in solidarity with the Itsekiri community in their struggle for justice and equity. We call on all stakeholders, including civil society organizations and international observers, to monitor the situation closely and to advocate for the protection of human rights and democratic freedoms in our society.