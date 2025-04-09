It’s possible – Mbappe confident Real Madrid can pull comeback against Arsenal

Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Quarter final first leg football match between Arsenal and Real Madrid, at the Emirates Stadium, in London, on April 8, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed confidence that a Champions League comeback against Arsenal is still within reach.

Mbappe was unable to make a difference as Real Madrid suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners secured a commanding win thanks to a brace from Declan Rice and a goal from Mikel, putting Carlo Ancelotti’s side on the back foot ahead of the return leg.

Real Madrid will now look to overturn the deficit when they welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabeu next week Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Mbappe encouraged his teammates to keep the faith.

“The comeback is possible, of course. We have to believe until the end,” Mbappe said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Before the crucial second leg, Real Madrid are set to face Alaves in a LaLiga fixture on Sunday.

Vanguard News