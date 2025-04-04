By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the Investments and Securities Act, ISA 2025, is a game changer that has the strong potential of stimulating growth in the Nigerian capital market and the economy.

According to a statement, the Director General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, stated this in an interview in Abuja on some of the highlights of the ISA 2025.

He stated: “The new law is revolutionary in all respects as it provides SEC the opportunity of retaining its signatory A status with the International Organization of Securities Commission.”

Agama said this is significant because it allows other countries to benchmark the Nigerian SEC and capital market with other jurisdictions which will drive friendly investments and investors into the Nigerian capital market and also expand the capital market reach in Nigeria.

The SEC DG said another highlight of the new law is the increasing opportunities available for raising capital in the Nigerian capital market as well as the inclusion of the regulation of online forex for which a lot of Nigerians are involved in and the introduction of legislation that speaks to digital assets regulation in Nigeria.

“This is huge because in the Nigerian population, the youths that are involved in this space are many, so providing clarity and providing legal framework and background to this is very essential for our growth. Beyond all of that we also have the Legal Entity Identifier being introduced into the Nigerian law which speaks to derivatives transactions.

“The commodities ecosystem is well featured in this law being able to provide regulation regarding the commodities ecosystem from the spot market onto the derivative market and the secondary market. We have also been able to remove by this law restrictions by states and local governments in their ability to raise capital and bring development to their states and of course municipal areas. So this for us is very important,” he added.