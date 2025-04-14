ISA 2025: Unregistered digit assets, online forex platforms now illegal, SEC warns

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sunday warned that the newly enacted Investment and Securities Act, 2025 (ISA 2025) has made it illegal for any entity to operate digital asset exchanges or online foreign exchange trading platforms without formal registration.

SEC in a statement in Abuja explained that the ISA 2025 which was recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu has significantly strengthened the Commission’s regulatory framework governing Nigeria’s capital market, with a particular focus on digital finance.

It stated that, in accordance with the new law, it is now an offence for any entity to operate an online forex trading platform or provide related services without prior registration with the Commission.

The Commission said: “By virtue of this Act, it is an offence in Nigeria for any entity that is not registered by the Commission to carry out the business of online foreign exchange trading platforms or related services.

“Any business entity with the plan of setting up a business in any of this area is advised to visit the HOD DRM Department of the Commission for further directive on how to register with the Commission to avoid sanctions”.

The Commission noted that “under the newly enacted legislation, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now empowered to regulate a broader scope of market activities as Section 3(3)(b) of the Act explicitly mandates the Commission to “register and regulate securities exchanges, commodity exchanges, virtual and digital asset exchanges, and other market venues.”

Speaking on the development, the Director General of the Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the new law as “a landmark step in positioning Nigeria’s capital market to be more inclusive, robust, and in tune with global best practices.”

Agama stated, “The ISA 2025 has given the Commission the legal backing to provide clarity, ensure investor protection, and enhance market confidence, especially in new and previously unregulated segments such as digital asset exchanges and online foreign exchange platforms.”

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting innovation while maintaining strict oversight. “We welcome innovation, but it must occur within a regulated environment that protects investors and maintains the integrity of our market,” Agama added.

“With ISA 2025 now in force, stakeholders in the financial and investment ecosystem are advised to familiarize themselves with the new provisions and ensure full compliance” the SEC added.