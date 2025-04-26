Ipswich relegated after one season in EPL

Ipsich players defend a corner during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Ipswich Town at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League after slumping to a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday.

Emblematic of the self-inflicted wounds that hampered Ipswich this season, Kieran McKenna’s side had Ben Johnson sent off in the 37th minute for two bookings in quick succession at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak converted a penalty after Jacob Murphy was fouled by Julio Enciso in first half stoppage-time.

Dan Burn’s 56th minute header doubled Newcastle’s lead and William Osula’s 80th minute goal left Ipswich with no chance of beating the drop.

Third-bottom Ipswich are 15 points behind fourth-bottom West Ham with four games left, ensuring their first season in the top-flight for 22 years will end with an immediate return to the Championship.

Out of their depth among the Premier League elite, Ipswich have won just four of their 34 league games.

Their relegation alongside Southampton and Leicester, who were both already condemned to the drop, means all three promoted sides will be back in the second tier next season.

It is the first time in Premier League history that all three relegations have been confirmed with as many as four games to go.

Ipswich’s fairytale rise to the Premier League had captured the hearts of football romantics after their successive promotions from League One and the Championship.

McKenna, 38, had earned plaudits for Ipswich’s attacking style during their surge up the divisions after his appointment in 2021.

But the former Manchester United assistant coach was unable to preserve Ipswich’s top-flight status.

Defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two games of the season were a rude awakening for the Tractor Boys.

It took Ipswich until November to secure their first league victory, a 2-1 success at Tottenham ending their 10-game winless streak.

That proved to be a false dawn as Ipswich remained struck in the relegation zone for much of the season despite the impressive form of striker Liam Delap.

A dismal defeat against bottom of the table Southampton at Portman Road in February foreshadowed Ipswich’s demise.

McKenna had already accepted Ipswich’s fate before their trip to Tyneside confirmed the inevitable.

Now the Northern Irishman will hope Ipswich keep faith with him to lead their promotion bid next season.

AFP