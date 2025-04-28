IPOB condemns scheduled trial of Nnamdi Kanu, calls for his release

Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly criticized the planned resumption of the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, scheduled for April 29, 2025, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group described the trial as a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and international legal standards. IPOB called for Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release, urging the international community and human rights organizations to intervene.

According to the statement, IPOB maintains that Kanu’s 2021 arrest in Kenya and subsequent transfer to Nigeria did not follow lawful extradition processes, alleging breaches of several legal provisions. The group cited specific sections of the Nigerian Constitution, the Extradition Act, and international treaties to argue that Kanu’s rights to personal liberty and fair trial were infringed.

“Section 36(1) of the Constitution guarantees the right to a fair hearing, while Section 35(1) protects personal liberty. The manner in which Kanu was brought back to Nigeria contravenes these provisions,” the statement said.

IPOB further referenced the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), emphasizing the global standards for arrest, extradition, and trial processes.

The group also noted previous court decisions related to Kanu’s case, including the July 2021 ECOWAS Court ruling and the October 2022 Appeal Court judgment, which reportedly discharged him. IPOB criticized what it described as the Nigerian government’s continued disregard for these rulings.

In its statement, IPOB appealed to newly appointed senior advocates on Kanu’s defense team to prioritize the rule of law and not legitimize what it termed an unlawful trial. The group reiterated that it would continue to seek Kanu’s release through all lawful means available.

IPOB concluded by urging the Nigerian judiciary to safeguard its independence and uphold justice, warning that history would judge those who fail to defend the rule of law.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has faced multiple charges since his initial arrest in 2015. His trial has drawn national and international attention, with various groups expressing concerns over human rights and due process.