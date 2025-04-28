IPOB commends Igbanke community for reaffirming Igbo identity

IPOB

— Urges Support for Nnamdi Kanu Ahead of Court Appearance

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended the people of Igbanke community in Edo State for reaffirming their Igbo identity.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB praised the bravery and determination of the Igbanke people to embrace and assert their historical roots.

The statement, titled “IPOB Congratulates Igbanke Community for Reasserting Their Igbo Identity,” highlighted the community’s decision as a significant step towards strengthening Igbo unity.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, commend the Igbanke Nation for their bravery and determination to reclaim and affirm their Igbo heritage,” IPOB stated.

The group acknowledged the contributions of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in raising awareness about the historical experiences of certain Igbo communities located outside the South-East geopolitical zone.

“It is a well-known fact that conscience is a sore that only truth and time can heal. We are pleased that the historic Igbo community of Igbanke has confidently reaffirmed its identity,” the statement said.

IPOB encouraged other Igbo communities in states like Benue, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Cross River to proudly assert their Igbo heritage.

The group also called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, to engage with the Igbanke community and integrate them more formally into the Igbo collective.

“Unity remains our strength. It is important that Ndigbo, wherever they may be, work together towards common goals,” IPOB said.

The group further stressed the importance of preserving Igbo history and culture, urging the establishment of institutions dedicated to educating younger generations about their heritage.

In addition, IPOB expressed appreciation to Igbanke leaders and traditional rulers for what it described as their commitment to preserving the community’s identity for future generations.

Looking ahead, IPOB urged widespread solidarity for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is scheduled to appear in court on April 29, 2025.

“Our people must show support and solidarity. The 29th of April marks another significant day for our leader, and it is important that we stand with him,” the group said.

IPOB concluded by calling for unity among Ndigbo globally, emphasizing that collective strength remains key to overcoming challenges.