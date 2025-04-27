Interior Minister marks birthday with phenomenal security initiatives

Born on May 1, 1982 in Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s leadership traits were visible early.

From his days as Senior Prefect at FUTA Staff Secondary School to earning degrees in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Digital Communication, and Networking, Tunji-Ojo has built a foundation in innovation. With 18 professional ICT certifications, he became one of the UK’s first certified ethical hackers.

At just 24, he was CEO of Matrix IT Solutions Ltd., consulting for high-profile clients like NNPC, PTDF, NSIA, NCDMB, JAMB, and the World Bank. His work in digital transformation laid the groundwork for his national relevance. As Nigeria opens a new digital chapter with the launch of the e-Visa system, the story of Tunji-Ojo is a reminder that transformation is possible when vision meets execution.

His legacy is not just in policy but in people—in the hope rekindled, the systems revived, and the future imagined. And as the sun rises on both a new national reform and the Minister’s birthday, one truth stands firm: Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is just getting started.