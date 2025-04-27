Insecurity: YYC calls for emergency rule in Zamfara

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State in order to restore peace and stability.

This appeal follows the deepening political crisis and worsening security situation in the state.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Eric Oluwole, the YYC expressed concern over the ongoing power struggle between two factions of the state’s House of Assembly and the inaction of Governor Dauda Lawal.

The council noted that while bandit attacks, killings, and abductions are on the rise, lawmakers remain preoccupied with political infighting.

The statement highlighted the existence of two parallel Houses of Assembly, with one faction threatening to impeach Governor Lawal over allegations of worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and the mass sacking of civil servants.

The YYC warned that the situation could deteriorate further if decisive action is not taken.

The statement read in part: “We, in the YYC, are disturbed by the worsening crisis and state of unrest in Zamfara State, caused by the struggle for supremacy between two factions of the state’s House of Assembly, while the Governor has failed to act.

More worrisome is the escalating security situation, as attacks by bandits—resulting in numerous killings and abductions—continue unabated, while legislators are engrossed in a power tussle.”

The council explained that the faction led by Bashar Aliyu Gummi (representing Gummi 1 Constituency), comprising ten suspended lawmakers from the original 24-member House (including both PDP and APC members), has issued a one-month ultimatum to Governor Lawal.

The faction demands that the Governor address the growing insecurity and reinstate the 4,000 sacked civil servants or face impeachment.

The statement continued: “The suspended lawmakers have taken their protest to the national stage, describing their suspension as unconstitutional, illegal, and an assault on democracy.

On the other hand, the other faction, led by Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki, insists that it is the legitimate House of Assembly, dismissing the Gummi-led faction as illegal and unrecognised.”

The YYC further lamented that in the past five months alone, at least 41 people have been killed and over 185 abducted by bandits in Zamfara.

Residents reportedly live under constant threat, with gun-wielding criminals extorting large sums of money from communities in exchange for their lives.

In conclusion, the YYC urged the Federal Government to act swiftly: “In view of the above, to prevent the crisis from degenerating further and to avoid pushing the state into total chaos, we hereby call for the declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara State to restore normalcy.”