Insecurity: We inherited extremely bad government, but we will defeat it — NSA Ribadu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited an extremely poor security situation but is working relentlessly to restore peace across the country.

Speaking during a security meeting with stakeholders at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, Ribadu commiserated with the people over the spate of killings and renewed attacks, assuring them that the Federal Government is committed to overcoming the crisis.

“We will defeat it. The entire country is with you,” Ribadu told the gathering. “I commiserate with the people of Benue and assure you that this is a trying period for all of us, but we are 100 percent with you.”

Ribadu emphasized the strategic importance of Benue State in the nation’s security architecture, adding that efforts would be intensified to ensure lasting peace in the region.

“Benue is an extremely important state to Nigeria. We must fight and maintain Benue as a peaceful state. The Governor is doing well and we will support him,” he said.

The NSA acknowledged the efforts of Nigeria’s armed forces, stressing that while it is not feasible to deploy soldiers or police to every community, progress is being made.

“Our armed forces are doing well. It’s impossible to post security to every hamlet. What we need is support and for people to stop politicizing the killings. That will help us restore peace.”

Ribadu pointed to the current administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity and highlighted that the security situation has already seen significant improvement compared to what was inherited.

“We inherited an extremely bad government. Things have improved. We’re addressing the issues. To do harm is easy, but to fix things takes time. We have considerably reduced the level of violence we met. This, too, we will confront.”

The NSA’s visit comes amid renewed concerns over insecurity in Benue State and other parts of the country, with calls for urgent and effective intervention to halt further violence.