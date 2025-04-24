Insecurity: Governors set up subcommittee to collaborate with Security Chiefs for immediate action

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – In response to rising insecurity across the country, the 36 State Governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have established a subcommittee to work directly with the heads of security agencies. The goal is to develop immediate and coordinated strategies to tackle criminal activities, including banditry, kidnappings, and the widespread destruction of lives and property.

This decision followed a marathon meeting of the NGF held Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday at its Secretariat in Maitama, Abuja.

The governors emphasized the need for swift, collaborative action. The subcommittee will work with: Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Director General, Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is also Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, said the committee’s formation shows the governors’ strong commitment to supporting technology-driven security solutions and coordinated national responses.

The governors endorsed the Chief of Defence Staff’s proposed security initiative focused on early threat detection and coordinated response. The initiative will deploy advanced surveillance technologies, infrastructure, and crisis management tools across the country.

The NGF described the initiative as timely and essential for addressing evolving security challenges at the subnational level.

The governors called for increased recruitment into security agencies and greater use of technology to counter violence. Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna emphasized the urgent need for state police, citing constitutional limitations that restrict governors’ roles in security enforcement.

He said, “We must take responsibility, but we need constitutional reforms to enable more effective local security frameworks. State police would go a long way in tackling insecurity at the grassroots level.”

The meeting followed a string of violent attacks across Nigeria:

March 9: At least 15 killed in Katsina-Ala, Benue State, by suspected herdsmen

April 12: Eight killed by an IED on the Damboa–Maiduguri highway, Borno State

April 14: Over 50 killed in Zike, Plateau State, including an entire family

Recent twin attacks in Logo and Gbagir, Benue, left 56 dead

Housing and Power Sector Proposals

The governors also received presentations on:

Minister of Housing Ahmed Dangiwa proposed reforms to enhance land registration and ownership under the Renewed Hope Programme.

States were encouraged to partner in implementing a National Land Registration and Titling Programme.

Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited proposed a strategic partnership to revamp power distribution using smart grid technologies.

Plans include operational control of selected distribution companies and setting up a meter production facility.

In a communique read by Governor Uzodimma, the NGF reaffirmed its support for the Defence Staff’s plan and emphasized collaboration on both security and economic reform initiatives.

“We must act decisively to protect our people and secure our communities,” the communique read. “At the same time, we must unlock economic potential through land reform and private-sector-led electricity distribution.”

The meeting was chaired by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. Other governors in attendance included those of Edo, Imo, Zamfara, Oyo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Plateau, Borno, Ekiti, Delta, Osun, and Kaduna, among others.