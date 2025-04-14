Immortalize Christian Chukwu, Nwobodo charges FG

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — Elder statesman and former Minister for Youths and Sports, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has urged the federal government to immortalize the late Coach Christian Chukwu, former skipper and coach of the Super Eagles.

In a statement, Nwobodo further advised the government to take care of sportsmen and women who have made significant contributions to the country during their youthful years. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that their entitlements are provided for them in their later years, helping them maintain their well-being.

Nwobodo offered his condolences to the family of the late football legend, Chukwu, during a visit to their Trans-Ekulu residence in Enugu.

Speaking in tribute to Chukwu, Nwobodo described him as a soccer star who served Nigeria and the South East with discipline and commitment. “Christian Chukwu was a disciplined and committed member of Rangers, who served Nigeria and the South East selflessly,” Nwobodo said. “As youths, Christian Chukwu and his team wrote the name of Nigeria and the South East in gold. They were the epitome of patriotism and role models for the youths.”

However, he lamented that many of these patriotic figures have been let down and abandoned by both the country and the region they served. He pointed out the financial struggles faced by former players like Chukwu after retirement. He highlighted the fact that Femi Otedola had to pay for Chukwu’s medical bills, noting, “It is fine to immortalize the dead, but it is more impactful to appreciate and reward the person’s sacrifices while they are alive. The dead do not know what happens after they are gone. This will encourage others to give their best.”

Nwobodo emphasized that Rangers FC lifted the spirits of the Igbos and provided them with confidence after the civil war.

He also recalled that Chukwu was not only the captain of Rangers FC but also the captain of the Super Eagles, later becoming the coach of the national team.

Nwobodo suggested that an endowment fund be established to honor Chukwu, who made the country and its people proud. He further called for ex-players from Rangers and other Nigerian clubs to be honored and compensated for their contributions. “These players used their energy for the country, and now that they are weak, they should be compensated,” he said.