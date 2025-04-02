Immigration arrests 51 illegal migrants in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested fifty one (51) illegal immigrants at New Nyanya, Karu Local Government, Nasarawa of state.

The illegal migrants, who are all mallians between the ages of 17 and 25 were arrested at their hideouts, following a credible intelligence.

According to the Nigeria Immigration service Public Relations Officer, ACI A.S Akinlabi, eleven (11) of them are females, while forty (40) others are males.

He added that preliminary investigation conducted by the service indicates that the migrants may have been victims of Trafficking in Person (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM), adding that none of them presented any valid travel document or residence permit during interrogation.

Akinlabi said they have been taken into the custody of the service and are undergoing further profiling and investigation.