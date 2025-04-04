IMF backs Nigeria’s Single Window Trade project

By Emma Ujah

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed support for the Single Window Trade Project, an initiative to boost trade, increase revenue, and propel Nigeria’s economy.

The IMF’s position was announced yesterday during a meeting between the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, and a delegation from the IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, led by Marco Antonio, Technical Assistance Advisor for Revenue Administration, in Abuja.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr.Mohammed Manga, in a statement indicated that Antonio praised the project, among other reforms.

Edun affirmed that the project was well underway, with approvals secured, a dedicated team in place, and a structured implementation plan. He underscored the initiative’s potential to catalyze export growth, particularly with Nigeria on course to achieve optimal daily oil production.

Describing the project as a transformative economic tool, Edun reiterated the government’s commitment to its success, citing the strategic leadership of President Tinubu and the support of the Nigeria Customs Service as key to its execution.