I’m not cheating again – Davido declares

Award-winning Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has openly declared his commitment to monogamy, saying he has no intention of cheating again.

In an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, the singer reflected on his controversial personal life and how past experiences have shaped his resolve to change.

“My uncle that’s a governor has two wives. Another of my uncles: all his wives lived with him, and they played with each other. But upon all the money, there’s still wahala. . I’d rather go and live with how my other guys are living. Maybe because I’ve had bad experiences. Sometimes experience is the best teacher,” Davido said.

“I’m not cheating again. I don’t want wahala. I don’t want any wahala. I have five kids with four women.”

He shared how witnessing the struggles of his uncles, who come from polygamous backgrounds, further influenced his decision to embrace a more stable and faithful lifestyle.

