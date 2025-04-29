Igbinedion unperturbed with defections from PDP

Igbinedion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE the gale of defections that have hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion on Tuesday said he was not perturbed with the development as he said defection was is characteristic of the average Nigerian politician as he says he foresees them coming back to the party to another party that would hold sway in the nearest future.

Igbinedion spoke to journalists shortly after leading leaders of the party and others to the residence of former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie on a condolence visit over the death of his wife, Lady Helen Owie.

In his entourage were the state chairman of the party, Dr.Tony Aziegbemi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre and others.

The governor said “I don’t worry so much (about the defections) because I know Nigerian politicians, they swing from one side to the other. If anything happens tomorrow, those people that defected, you will see them coming back to the PDP.

“There was a time when the PDP had the highest number of governors in this country and we saw PDP both in the south and in the north and now it is APC’s turn, they will be deflated sooner or later and whether it is going to be PDP or a new party, only God knows.”

On the move for a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027, the former governor said “I have always been in the PDP since 1998 and I am not contemplating leaving PDP but one thing for sure is that I believe in equity and that equity means that it is the turn of a southerner to be president so if any other southerner comes tomorrow from the PDP of course I will support the southerner after that, in the year, 2031, it will now be the turn of the north, I will also look at the possible candidate for that job”

He said they were in Sen. Owie’s house to commiserate with him being an ally “we have known for many decades and somebody who is full of life and, I also admire him a lot because to be married for fifty years is not a joke and to lose a life partner can be very saddening and we came to condole with him and wish continuous God’s strength, God knows best and we came to give the necessary support to carry on without her.”

Speaking on behalf of the delegation earlier, Aziegbemi told Owie that despite the pain of death, his wife living to be 71 years was a consolation since the bible records 70 as an acceptable time to die.

He said “We share in your grief but we tell you that your wife is in heaven and as they say, there is no right time for anybody to die but the time destined for the person to die. We are here on a temporary basis, heaven is our permanent home”

On his part, Sen. Owie said he met his late wife 51 years ago and that she made him a better person and a good family man. “She came to my life 51 years ago, when a man does not have a good home, he is not happy going home. She came into my life and from going home at 4 am, it went into going home at 2 am then at 10 pm and at a point, you see no need not to be at home.”

Lady Helen Owie died on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at the age of 71 in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed by Senator Owie, he reflected on their more than 50 years together:

“When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father of whom I am the only surviving child with the deepest compassion and honour.

“She showed unwavering love to my family members and friends, and through her faith, strength, and grace, held us all together.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother, Senator Owie added that “Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”

Lady Helen Owie is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and a wide circle of loved ones whose lives she touched deeply.

Owie said the family requests prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul, and invokes the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces, that she may envelop Helen in her heavenly blue mantle and present her gently to the throne of grace.