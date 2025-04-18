Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

By Bayo Wahab

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the former Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to seek re-election if he is truly a smart politician.

Baba-Ahmed, who appeared on Arise Television’s political program, ‘Prime Time,’ on Friday, believes Tinubu’s time is up, adding that everything is there for the president and the ruling All Progressives Party to see that they would lose in 2027.

“I expect Tinubu to throw in the towel if he is that smart politician that he turns out to be,” Baba-Datti asserted.

The LP chieftain sarcastically described Tinubu as a super smart politician who started presenting presidential candidates in 2007, “culminating in his electoral heist in 2023.”

He said, “He skipped 2007 and jokingly made Atiku (presidential) candidate, made Ribadu and somebody 2011, made Buhari in 2015, Buhari won, and then skipped 2019 and they stole 2023. If he is that smart, everything is there for him that he’s going to lose 2027.”

According to Baba-Ahmed, two possible candidates can defeat Tinubu in 2027.

He claimed that Tinubu would not fulfill his campaign promises for Nigerians because “it has been proven that APC is a lie.”

“Buhari did not develop Nigeria, Buhari did not provide security, Buhari did not fight corruption. Neither will Tinubu ever do this,” he said.

The LP 2023 Vice Presidential candidate predicted that the APC would lose the 2027 election. He added that Nigerians will unite ahead of the election and come out to vote out bad leaders.

“I see APC losing this election. I see Nigerians somehow uniting, listening to what someone like me is saying that if you cannot practice this, democracy is not for you, and then Nigerians will decide to come out and practice democracy for the first time, and then bad leadership will begin to have no hiding place in Nigeria,” he predicted.

Vanguard News