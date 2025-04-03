I wasn’t aware of closure — Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

…Visits Lagos, pledges intervention

…Avoid VI if you don’t have any business there — Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, attributed the gridlock experienced by motorists on Wednesday to a lack of effective communication by relevant authorities.

The governor, however, explained why the closure and rehabilitation of the bridge would continue, despite the suspension directive by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

He also urged the public to be patient as adequate arrangements were in place to address the situation without further delay.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during an on-the-spot assessment of the Independence Bridge and other affected areas.

He was accompanied by some members of the state cabinet and senior officers of the Federal Ministry of Works.

His words: “This was a case of we are all rushing out yesterday, (Wednesday) after a long weekend. People needed to get to work. This part of the city is the CBD, the business district.

“I will take responsibility because it had started even before then, so you just assume people are aware.

“Communication is enforcement; we have to continue to announce to help people make alternative plans to use other routes.”

“I would like to advise our citizens that this type of thing has also happened in another form, let’s think out of the box.”

He, however, urged those who have no business on the Island to plan.

He said: “If you don’t have a business to do on Victoria Island in the next two to three weeks, conduct your business via telephone and Zoom meetings and plan.

“Work from home, work remotely, from Marina to Victoria Island is free. We are also thinking of an alternative. Can we do a counter flow? But it also needs a lot of excavation, we are going to break a lot of things and see if it will be effective.

“I want to assure you that you will see a lot of LASTMA officers on the road. They will work round the clock.

“I want to appeal to our citizens, it is not time to drive recklessly or drive against traffic one.

“There’s never a best time to solve a difficult problem like this. Anytime you do it, it will bring discomfort, let’s work together.

“I think it was because of heavy rain that’s why we did not see enough LASTMA men around.

“From today (Thursday) we will ensure that they work till late into the early hours of the morning.

“Also ensure people get home safely in good time. We appeal to the people that this is not the time for reckless driving. These are the little things patience will help us solve. “While taking responsibility, we needed to do this. Our citizens also have a responsibility to plan and obey traffic rules, signs, and signals that we have.

“This was intended to stop an imminent disaster that could happen at some point We have had this plan for over three years. We have been managing the bridge underneath the lagoon.

“Like I said, there was never a better time to solve a difficult problem like this. Anytime it’s done, there will be discomfort.

“But let’s work together so that we can come out better.”

Why Bridge’ll remain closed

On the reopening directive, Sanwo-Olu said: “With all due respect

to the Minister, Senator Umahi, my brother and my friend, we are the ones on the ground as you can see for yourself.

“It’s not about blame game; we are in the same government with good intentions. It is because there has been an imminent disaster for over three years and we have not been able to fully implement the thing.

“If anything untoward happens, the media will be the first to blame the government for inaction and why not taking this difficult decision to protect and save lives.

“Everybody wants a bridge but nobody wants it in front of his house. That’s always the case.

“But if we take a decision that we have to build the bridge, irrespective of whether it is in front of your house, that’s the solution.

“We have seen that they have started in the past two to three days.

“They have done a lot of excavation and for them to attempt to bring that back, it would take two weeks.”

“A bridge is not a place you place sand and vehicle will roll over it, no. It’s not done.

“What if it caves in and vehicles fall into the water, government would be blamed for it.

“So, with due respect, we will advice the Minister what we found out.

“As much as I want this bridge re-opened last night (Wednesday) and today (Thursday), the reality on the ground is that we need to get the road fixed and solve the problem once and for all.

“I would not want to be held accountable for a preventable disaster waiting to happen in future.”