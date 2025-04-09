I thought I failed in life – LASU best student, Isioma Nwosu

??????????

Miss Isioma Nwosu, the overall best student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session, says she thought she had failed in life when she could not secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

Nwosu, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.93 from the department of biochemistry, made this known in her valedictory speech at the 28th convocation ceremony of LASU.

LASU awarded diplomas, degrees and certificates at the event which took place at its main campus in Ojo.

Nwosu said that she had never heard of biochemistry until LASU offered her admission to the course.

“In 2019, after graduating as the valedictorian of my secondary school, I faced a setback and had to re-write UTME.

“A valedictorian writing UTME again? It was a bitter pill to swallow. My dream was to study medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan.

“I fell just two points below the cut-off mark. The news of my repeat spread like a wildfire in my secondary school.

“I thought I had failed in life,” she said.

Nwosu said that she equally applied for medicine and surgery at LASU but was offered biochemistry.

“This time, I made LASU my first choice and, again, aiming for medicine and surgery.

“However, I was offered biochemistry, a course I had never heard of.

“My heart broke the second time,” she said.

She said that she could not embrace the course in her first year.

Some graduands at LASU convocation convocation ceremony

She said that some of her lecturers and friends, however, encouraged her to put in her best.

Nwosu advised students to study hard and be confident.

She also advised her fellow graduands to believe in themselves regardless of their grades.

“You completed this phase. You are resilient, capable and prepared for the future. The world is waiting for your greatness and manifestation.

“To everyone listening, never be afraid of having big dreams, your dreams are the seeds of greatness.

“Additionally, surround yourself with friends with values and equal visions and ambitions,” she said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, charged the graduating students to ‘write their stories the way they want it to be told’.

“Do not submit your future to the uncertainties of life; instead, chart your own paths with precision.

“I extend my warmest congratulations on your years of hard work and relentless pursuit of academic excellence,” she said.

She said the university was proud to confer diplomas and degrees on a total of 11,917 students who had been found worthy by the senate of the university.

“They have demonstrated excellence in both character and learning and are therefore worthy of being awarded the certificate of this prestigious university.

“The ultimate goal is to use your knowledge and skill to drive meaningful change wherever you find yourselves,” she told the graduating students.