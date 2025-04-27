I have always dated guys much older than me – Beverly Osu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and model Beverly Osu has opened up about her dating preferences and past romantic experiences, revealing that she has always been drawn to men significantly older than her.

In a candid interview on the WithChude podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo, Beverly stated, “I have always dated guys much older than me. Do I have daddy issues? I don’t think I’ll call it that. I think I’ve outgrown the daddy issues.”

Beverly emphasized that her choice of older partners isn’t rooted in unresolved personal issues but rather a result of the kind of environment she grew up in. “I think I am surrounded by boys, and all the men in my life are confident,” she explained. “If we have to be together, you have to be that confident to be with my brothers that carry a chip on their shoulders.”

Reflecting on her time in the Big Brother Africa house, Beverly addressed the controversy surrounding her relationship with fellow housemate Angelo. She admitted that she was deeply in love and that her comfort around him was misconstrued. “I was madly in love with Angelo and got too comfortable around him, which led to the rumours,” she said.

Despite public perception, Beverly clarified that nothing inappropriate happened during the reality show. “I have people that love me for who I am. And the highlight of it is that I didn’t do it. I was 20… I brought out so many things from Big Brother, other than that [my relationship with Angelo],” she said.

She concluded emotionally, “Every problem that I have had in this life is because of the greatest gift of God—love. I was in love with him. That was why I was free around him. I was dating na, make we tie gele? I was in love.”