I don’t think there is a dress code for married women – Kiekie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian actress, content creator, and media personality, Kiekie, recently opened up about societal expectations and gender roles in marriage during her appearance on the “I Said What I Said” podcast. In a frank conversation, she shared some of the unsolicited remarks she received after getting married, particularly regarding her fashion choices.

“One of the funniest things that happened to me when I got married was that I started getting comments like, ‘You don’t dress like a married woman.’ So, I Googled, ‘What is the dress code of a married woman?’ and I didn’t see any guidelines on how married women should dress,” she said, highlighting how societal norms often dictate women’s appearances and behaviors.

Kiekie, known for her outspoken nature and comedic takes on social issues, also emphasized the importance of self-determination and fighting for one’s dreams. “I am the one who should fight for my dreams and set out to achieve what I want to achieve. Not that I’ll be using someone as a backup plan,” she asserted.

Speaking further on gender expectations, Kiekie addressed the need for a shift in mindset among women. “We have a long way to go because the main thing is that women themselves need to be reoriented and get it straight. Because what you don’t have, you can’t give. You can’t expect things to come from men. It is from us, the women, that the change will come,” she added.