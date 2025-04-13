I don’t have a second wife or family – Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye

Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has reiterated that he has no second wife.

Recall there have been reports of a woman named Yana Voloshchenko, who claimed she is the mother of Ideye’s two children, and accused the former Dynamo Kyiv and West Bromwich Albion forward of neglecting his parental duties.

She claimed the 2013 AFCON winner owes over $150,000 in unpaid child support, stemming from an alleged agreement to pay $7,000 monthly for their children, Joel and Mitchell.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Ideye stated emphatically that he does not have a second wife or family home or abroad.

He wrote, “I have said this before and I’m saying it again. I don’t have a second wife or family, home or abroad. Happily married since 2010, and God blessed my wife and I with two lovely boys. Don’t take my silence for foolishness. Period.”

HAVE SAID THIS BEFORE AND I’M SAYING IT AGAIN. I DON’T HAVE A SECOND WIFE OR FAMILY HOME OR ABROAD. HAPPILY MARRIED 2010 AND GOD BLESSED MY WIFE AND I WITH 2 LOVELY BOYS. DON’T TAKE MY SILENCE FOR FOOLISHNESS PERIOD. — Brown Aide Ideye (MON) (@brownaideideye) April 13, 2025

Recall Ideye recently returned to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with Enyimba, and has been pivotal in their campaign.

The former West Brom forward has seven goals in 28 international appearances for Nigeria, including the second goal in the 4-1 defeat of Mali in the semifinals at AFCON 2013 in South Africa.

Vanguard News