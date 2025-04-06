I don’t compete for roles with anyone – Hallie Sumney

By Ayo Onikoyi

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, brand influencer, and TV personality, Hallie Sumney, has shared her thoughts on Nollywood’s competitive nature, making it clear that she does not see the need to compete for roles. In a recent interview with Potpourri, the actress emphasized her belief in talent, destiny, and opportunities that are meant for each individual.

“I don’t really compete for roles with anyone. If you are good at what you do, no matter where you are or where you’re from, people who really want to work with you will locate you,” she said. “I believe that what is for you is for you, and if it’s really meant for you, it will surely be yours, so there is no competition.”

Reflecting on her first experience on a Nollywood set, Sumney described it as an exciting and positive moment in her career. “My first time on a Nollywood set was great. I got to meet so many good actors and actresses as well as an amazing crew. Everyone was so friendly and gave me positive vibes,” she shared.

Sumney has steadily built a name for herself in the entertainment industry, combining her passion for acting with brand influencing and philanthropy. Her rise in Nollywood serves as an inspiration to young actors, proving that talent, hard work, and self-belief can create opportunities without unnecessary rivalry.