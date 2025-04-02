I believe in you’ – Wike celebrates Gov. Okpebholo’s tribunal victory

Gov Okpebholo

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, over Wednesday’s tribunal judgement, which affirmed his victory in last September’s governorship election in the state.

Expressing confidence in the ability of Okpebholo to deliver on his electioneering promises, Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged him not to be distracted by elements seeking to grab power through the back door.

“Wike, who urged the governor to remain focused, said Governor Okpebholo should avoid being distracted by those who are only interested in getting power through the back doors,” said Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media.

The minister described the victory as a further confirmation of the mandate freely given to the governor by the people of Edo State.

According to him, the victory was for the people of Edo State, who elected Governor Okpebholo, urging greater commitment to the service of the people.

While expressing confidence in the ability of Governor Okpebholo to bring succour to the people of Edo State, Wike said, “I believe in him, and with the way he has started, I believe that his government will impact positively on Edo State and its people.”