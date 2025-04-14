‘I became lawyer to bring mom back after deportation’ – Daughter fulfills promise

An American immigration lawyer has shared the emotional journey of reuniting her family and fulfilling a vow she made years ago—helping her mother become a U.S. citizen after being deported.

The lawyer, known on TikTok as @leliathelawyer, celebrated the significant moment by posting a heartfelt video taken at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the clip, she is seen joyfully waving small American flags alongside her mother and another loved one as they mark her mother’s new status as a U.S. citizen.

Reflecting on the experience, she recalled the promise that inspired her career.



“When my mom was deported, I promised her that I will become a lawyer and bring her back. Today, she is a US citizen!” she wrote in the caption of her video.

She explained that her mother’s deportation not only tore their family apart but also gave her a sense of purpose.



“Bringing my mom back after deportation was the reason I became a lawyer. Deportation separated my family and I fixed it by filing for her green card and then U.S. citizenship,” she added.

The lawyer’s story has since resonated with many online, highlighting both the emotional toll of immigration challenges and the power of determination in the face of adversity.

Vanguard News