HURIWA urges National Honour for late Justice Ogwuegbu, hails him as ‘Giant of the Law’

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Imo State Government to immortalise the late retired Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu, describing him as “a giant of the law” and “a custodian of human dignity whose body of work must be institutionalised.”

In a tribute issued on Monday and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA lamented the profound national loss following Justice Ogwuegbu’s recent passing at the age of 91. The association praised his career as a towering legacy of judicial integrity and a fearless defence of human rights.

“Justice Ogwuegbu belonged to a generation of Nigerian jurists who saw judicial office as a divine calling, not a transactional enterprise,” HURIWA stated. “His story is a moving reminder that not all hope is lost in the quest for a Nigeria where integrity is prized above personal gain.”

The group urged President Tinubu to posthumously confer on the late jurist the honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), stressing that “true heroes must be recognised” for their contributions to national development.

Justice Ogwuegbu, who will be laid to rest in May 2025, was celebrated for his landmark judgments that shaped Nigeria’s constitutional framework. Notably, HURIWA highlighted his role in the celebrated Gani Fawehinmi v. IGP (2002) case, where he firmly affirmed Nigerians’ right to freedom of association without unlawful interference by security agencies. His contribution to judicial independence was further evident in cases like Odumegwu-Ojukwu v. Lagos State, where the court firmly resisted executive overreach.

“These judgments and others form the bedrock of Nigeria’s modern human rights and constitutional law framework,” HURIWA said.

The group also recounted Justice Ogwuegbu’s unwavering integrity, including an incident in the 1980s where he reportedly rejected a bribe — a brand-new Range Rover — from political actors seeking to influence a tribunal decision.

“At a time when judicial corruption and political compromises are rampant, his unblemished record of honour should be celebrated and taught to younger generations,” HURIWA declared.

Human rights advocate Professor Chidi Odinkalu also reflected on Justice Ogwuegbu’s principled stance during the turbulent 1983 election tribunal season, noting his firm refusal to accept gifts from political interests.

“In an era when judicial appointments are too often linked to political loyalty rather than moral and intellectual merit, Justice Ogwuegbu’s example stands as a beacon for those who genuinely wish to reform Nigeria’s judiciary,” HURIWA added.

The association further decried what it described as the continued under-recognition of South-East judicial heroes, citing the cases of Justice Chukwudifu Oputa and now Justice Ogwuegbu.

“It is deeply regrettable that Imo State has not institutionalised the legacies of its greatest judicial minds. A people who forget their heroes mortgage their future,” HURIWA warned.

To address this, the group proposed the introduction of a civic education module in Imo State schools to honour Justice Ogwuegbu’s contributions. “Beyond naming streets or buildings, true honour lies in embedding his values into the consciousness of young Nigerians,” the group concluded.