Howe targets ‘game-changing’ Champions League return for Newcastle

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is targeting a “game-changing” return to the Champions League after the club ended their painful 56-year trophy drought.

Around 300,000 fans turned out in Newcastle at the weekend to celebrate last month’s victory in the League Cup final against Liverpool.

But the focus has already turned to Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’ Park and the race for the top four.

Sixth-placed Newcastle, who played in the Champions League last season for the first time in two decades, are in a scrap with a big group of clubs.

Bournemouth, in 10th place, are just three points behind the Magpies, who have a game in hand over their rivals.

A strong season by English sides in European competitions means it is almost certain that a top-five finish will secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It could be game-changing in terms of revenue and also in terms of what it means and the competition, and then of course the changes that you have to make to be ready for Champions League football,” Howe said on Tuesday.

“That changes everything — as we found last year to our cost to some degree with the extra games — so there’s a lot to think about.”

But the Englishman said the run-in would be tough.

“It’s one of the tightest Premier Leagues that we’ve seen in recent times, very little between the teams competing for those places, so it’s going to come down to who is the most consistent,” he said.

Newcastle beat runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley but Howe said consistency was a problem, with three defeats in their past five home games in all competitions.

“That is the big question: Can we be that team that we were against Liverpool? You can’t be there every game, but you can still reach a standard and win the game. That is what we have got to try to do,” he said.

“We have done it — we played West Ham before the final, didn’t play great, but won the game through defensive steel, really.

“We have to find ways to win games when we are not at our best.”