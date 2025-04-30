Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike.

By Bayo Wahab

Ovation magazine publisher and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has accused the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, of frustrating Peter Obi out of the PDP.

During the build-up to the 2023 general election, Obi dumped the PDP for the Labour Party (LP), where he emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, Momodu said Wike was the reason Obi left the PDP.

He explained that ahead of the 2023 election, Atiku wanted the PDP to cede power to the Southeast rather than rotating it within a few regions.

The publisher implied that Wike could have benefited from Atiku’s suggestion if he had not dissociated himself from the Southeast region.

According to Momodu, Wike disqualified himself by saying he was not an Igbo man. He added that the former Governor of Rivers State declared that he was not interested in any Igbo agenda.

Since the PDP was considering zoning its presidential ticket to the Southeast, Momodu alleged that Wike subsequently frustrated Obi out of the party to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.

Momodu said, “It was the same Wike people complaining about north-south that brought the committee through our party primary open. That’s why I was able to buy a form. I bought a form because, at that time, Atiku had told them that if they ceded power to the southeast, then it would make sense to him, but if it would still be a rotation between just a few zones, he would not support it. He wanted them to cede power to the southeast. But because Wike had already disqualified himself by saying he’s not an Igbo man, he said he’s from south-south, he’s not interested in Igbo anything, so he succeeded in frustrating Peter Obi out of the party. So, the coast was clear for Nyesom Wike.”

The PDP chieftain further explained that the opposition party did not have a zoning problem until Wike and his allies within the party started using it to push a north-south agenda for the party’s presidential ticket.

Vanguard News