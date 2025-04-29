How we’ve reached underserved communities, preparing launch of SmartPay MFB – Odebode

Given the yawning gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria especially in rural communities, Prince Samuel A. ODEBODE, founder & Group CEO, SmartPay Finance, has said that in less than a year, his organization has been able to attain its goal of providing financial services to thousands of individuals through agency banking.

Speaking at the company’s headquarters in Ibadan, Odebode said, “Eight months ago, we embarked on a bold journey to reshape financial access across underserved communities in Nigeria with the launch of SmartPay Agency Banking. Today, I’m proud to share how far we’ve come—and even more excited about where we’re going.

“In just half a year, we have empowered hundreds of agents and touched thousands of lives through seamless and reliable agency banking services.

“We’ve seen firsthand the transformative impact of enabling access to financial tools in markets, neighborhoods, and communities that were once neglected. This progress is a testament to the strength of our vision and the commitment of our growing SmartPay team. But this is just the beginning.

“As we prepare to launch SmartPay Microfinance Bank (MFB), our mission is evolving into something much greater. We are no longer just offering financial services—we are building an ecosystem. An ecosystem where: agency banking serves as the bridge to the informal sector, bringing banking to the streets.

“SmartPay MFB becomes the financial backbone, offering loans, savings, and micro-credit solutions tailored to the unique needs of everyday Nigerians.

“Technology powers innovation, security, and speed, making our services smarter, safer, and more efficient.

“Strategic partnerships with schools, marketplaces, cooperatives, and local governments expand our reach and deepen our impact. And most importantly, people —our agents, customers, investors, and team members— remain at the heart of everything we do.”

He added, “SmartPay Finance is committed to building not just a company, but a movement—one that empowers businesses, uplifts individuals, and drives true financial inclusion.

“As we prepare to unveil SmartPay MFB, I invite you to join us in this next phase. Whether as a partner, an agent, a customer, or an investor—there’s a place for you in the SmartPay ecosystem.”