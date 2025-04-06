How NDLEA uncovered cocaine hidden inside suitcase walls

By Bayo Wahab

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered cocaine hidden inside the walls of several suitcases.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, shared the video of how the substance was uncovered on X on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In a short statement accompanying the video, Babafemi said it must have taken a lot of effort for smugglers to hide cocaine in suitcases with factory-fitting precision.

The statement read, “Narco-trend update: Strewing the walls of suitcases, in factory fitting precision, with cocaine, must have taken lot of efforts and resources but at the end #ndlea_nigeria officers still uncovered all as revealed in these videos that captured the latest seizure by #ndlea,” he said.

The video showed how the agency officials knifed through the suitcases to discover the hard drug perfectly hidden in the walls of the luggage.

Vanguard News