How MultiChoice Talent Factory transformed our Lives, graduates speak

By Ayo Onikoyi

Six years ago, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) launched with a bold vision: to nurture Africa’s next generation of creative professionals. Today, its graduates are proving that vision right, shaping the entertainment industry across the continent. From winning international awards to launching successful production companies, MTF alumni are living proof of the program’s impact.

For many young filmmakers, breaking into the industry can feel like an insurmountable challenge. But MTF has changed that narrative. By combining hands-on training, mentorship from industry experts, and real-world production experience, the academy has created a direct pipeline to success.

Samuel Ogundeyi, a 2023 graduate from Nigeria, describes MTF as “a production line for talent and creativity.” Segun Elvis Damptey, also from the Class of 2023, sees it as “a positive investment in Africa’s future.”

John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice West Africa, emphasizes the program’s broader role: “MTF plays a critical role in shaping the industry’s future by equipping students with the skills they need to thrive.”

Many graduates credit MTF with not only refining their craft but also instilling a deep understanding of the business side of the industry.

Lesedi, an alumna, recalls, “Weekly lectures, immersion in writer’s rooms, and feedback from industry experts helped me grow exponentially.”

For Star Kganki, the experience was nothing short of revolutionary: “It felt like ten years of experience condensed into one. I had the chance to pitch my ideas, work with talented individuals, and even direct my own film.”

Ngomoya highlights another crucial aspect: “MTF provided invaluable knowledge about the business side of the industry, enabling me to blend my creative aspirations with a solid foundation in production.”

The Ripple Effect: Beyond individual growth

The impact of MTF extends far beyond individual success stories. Alumni are now creating jobs, mentoring upcoming talents, and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP through locally produced content. According to Academy Director Atinuke Babatunde, “The growth our graduates have attained in just one year is remarkable. MTF has equipped them with world-class learning and a thriving community of passionate filmmakers.”

One graduate, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared how the academy inspired them to start a business: “MTF gave us priceless knowledge about the business of broadcasting, film, and television. That knowledge empowered us to launch our own ventures.”

MultiChoice’s Commitment to Nigeria’s Economic Growth

MTF is just one of the many ways MultiChoice is investing in Nigeria’s creative economy. Through its Enterprise Development Programme, the company supports over 11 branches, 3,000 staff members, and thousands of retailers, installers, and sales agents.

The company has also made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and sports development:

Education: Over $2.2 million invested in initiatives like MultiChoice Resource Centers and the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards.

Healthcare: More than NGN200 million invested through partnerships with the Sickle Cell Foundation and SCFN’s network of partner hospitals.

Sports: Over $12 million invested, including $5 million in supporting Super Eagles games and NGN800 million in local club football.

Broadcast Industry Development: Investments in local content development, infrastructure, and capacity building.

MultiChoice’s economic footprint also extends to taxation. The company has contributed over $469 million in direct and indirect taxes in Nigeria, reinforcing its role as a major economic player in the country.

Looking Ahead

As MTF enters its sixth year, its graduates continue to make waves in the industry, redefining African storytelling on a global stage. With more young creatives empowered each year, the future of Nigeria’s entertainment industry looks brighter than ever.

For aspiring filmmakers, MTF is more than just a training ground—it’s a launchpad to a thriving career. And for the industry as a whole, it’s a game-changer, nurturing the talent that will define Africa’s creative future.