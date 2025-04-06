How Madam Christiana Oleghe shaped Mr. Celebrity’s career

By Ayo Onikoyi

With tens of thousands of followers across different social media platforms, Ayeni Odion Paul popularly known as Mr Celebrity has risen to become a household name when it comes to the comedy scene in Nigeria. His signature appeal is his ability to reinvent himself time and time offering different characters to his audiences.

Kicking off his skit making and comedy career in 2020 he has consistently proven himself as a formidable force in the industry. But his success couldn’t have become a reality without the selfless support of his mother. He recounts that, “My mother played an invaluable role in shaping my skit-making career, serving as both a guiding mentor and a source of unwavering support. From a young age, she encouraged my creativity, often helping me brainstorm ideas or refine scripts. Her enthusiasm for the arts was infectious, and she would often host impromptu family gatherings where I’d perform my skits, allowing me to hone my skills in front of a live audience.”

“Beyond the creative aspects, she taught me the importance of perseverance and the value of constructive criticism, helping me navigate the challenges of writing and performing. Her belief in my potential motivated me to push boundaries and explore different themes, turning my passion into something more than just a hobby.” He adds.

In honor of his late mother, Madam Christiana Ilekukpe Oleghe, he organized a grand and heartfelt ceremony that brought together friends, family, and devoted fans to celebrate her life and legacy. The three-day event, which took place from Thursday, March 27th, to Saturday, March 29th, 2025, was held across multiple locations in Owan East Local Government, Afuze, Edo State. It featured a series of activities, including a memorial service, cultural displays, tributes, and a lavish reception, all reflecting the deep love and respect he had for his mother. The gathering served as a touching farewell, uniting loved ones in shared remembrance and gratitude for her impact.

On how he knows his mother would be remembered he disclosed that, “My mother will be remembered as a beacon of kindness and resilience, a woman who faced life’s challenges with unwavering strength and grace. Her ability to find joy in the simplest moments, whether through a shared meal or quiet laughter, reminded us all of the importance of cherishing our relationships. I hope people take away from her life the invaluable lessons of compassion and perseverance; that kindness can create ripples of positivity in the world and that true strength lies not just in overcoming adversity but in lifting others as we rise.”