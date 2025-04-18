How Fuji musician Taye Currency lost N10m investment in CBEX 

Ibadan Fuji star, Alh, Adebisi Akande aka Taye Currency.

By Bayo Wahab

Popular Ibadan-based Fuji musician Alhaji Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, has recounted how he lost N10 million investment in CBEX, a Ponzi scheme operated by Crypto Bridge Exchange.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Fuji artiste narrated his investment ordeal during a stage performance.

Taye Currency, who was introduced to the scheme earlier in April, said some of his associates who convinced him to join the platform had made money from it before it collapsed.

“On April 1, Sodiq came to my house and said Lateef, the brand manager, had collected some money and also introduced Alaba and Small London, who had also collected their money, and Brother Muca.

“Alaba used N1.2 million he stole from the stage to invest in CBEX. Brother Muca also put in his work fee of N500,000. Sodiq used the money he was saving in the band, N850,000. Lateef invested N1.4 million.”

The singer disclosed that the success of his associates in the scheme prompted him to invest in it, too.

“Lateef said he used N200k to collect N600k, and I got motivated. I withdrew the money I had saved with insurance, see my life in the open. I invested N10m in CBEX on April 1, but everything vanished,” the musician lamented.

Expressing regrets, the singer cursed those who introduced the scheme to him, saying: “If they die well, they won’t rest well, because I was on my own before you took me to CBEX.”

Taye Currency’s lamentation followed the collapse of the investment platform, which defrauded many Nigerians of over N1.3 trillion.

The victims, who were lured with promises of high returns through digital investment offerings, were left distraught after the platform became inaccessible as users experienced persistent withdrawal failures.

Vanguard News