How drinking water can kill you – Dietitian

A dietitian, Mrs Oludayo Coates, has called for moderation in the intake of water to avoid complications associated with excessive consumption of water.

Coates, who is the Head of the Dietetics and Nutrition Department at the Alimosho General Hospital in Lagos, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

According to her, many people find it difficult to believe that excessive consumption of water is harmful to the body.

Coates explained that drinking excess water can lead to hyponatremia – an electrolyte abnormality caused by an excess of total body water when compared to total body sodium content.

The expert warned that the medical condition is life-threatening.

She added that too much water intake can also result in a bloated stomach, muscle weakness and pain, vomiting and drowsiness.

“Too much of everything is harmful, hence the need for moderation in our intake of water and food to ensure healthy living,” she said.

The dietitian emphasised that access to clean portable water was essential to the well-being and survival of every human.

Coates quoted the United Nations (UN) as saying that water is critical to sustainable socio-economic development, energy and food production, healthy ecosystems and human survival.

Recommended dosage

She said the National Academy of Science and General Medicine recommended the intake of 3.7 litres of water for men and 2.7 litres for women, approximating it to 13 cups and nine cups respectively for both genders.

The HOD noted that inadequate intake of water often leads to dehydration which causes headache, dizziness, dry cough, high heart rate and sometimes urinary tract infection, kidney stone and failure, if prolonged.

“The amount of (drinking) water intake for people varies and this can be as a result of the weather, body weight, environment and the kind of job undertaken by an individual.

“We should take water when thirsty and also at intervals to ensure well-being and proper function of the body system,” she said.

