How AVEVA’s data management support ’ll boost RNG projects

By Uchechi Obodo

Global leader in industrial software, AVEVA has announced that its industrial information infrastructure, the AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, has been selected by Archaea Energy to provide key data management support in its renewable natural gas, RNG value system

AVEVA’s industrial software drives digital transformation and sustainability, so having being selected, it will optimize performance across Archaea’s RNG plants

Archaea is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US, to build a comprehensive operations data management infrastructure.

Using AVEVA’s software, Archaea Energy is expected to collect, enrich and visualize its real-time operations data, enabling performance analysis across its growing network of plants.

Being a hybrid solution with cloud data services, AVEVA’s PI Data Infrastructure, will enable Archaea’s plants share data to highlight operational opportunities and optimize efficiency.

According to Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA, “Through this collaboration and the use of AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, Archaea’s growing network of plants will have streamlined operations with accurate performance analysis throughout the expansion. AVEVA’s CONNECT software platform leverages industrial intelligence from a central location, making it easier to deploy additional digital solutions in the future.”

For chief executive officer of Archaea Energy, Starlee Sykes, “As the largest RNG producer in the United States, we are dedicated to delivering reliable, clean energy,” said “This relationship will allow us to optimize operations and offer detailed performance analysis as we continue to expand across the country.”