Herdsmen Attacks: 20,300 killed in South East, 19,000 churches, 3,000 Christian schools destroyed — Inter-Society alleges

Armed herdsman

By Chinonso Alozie

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Inter-Society) has raised alarm over what it described as a systematic and violent campaign targeting Christians and ethnic communities in Nigeria, particularly in the South East and the Middle Belt regions.

In a statement released on Easter Monday in Owerri, the group’s chairman Emeka Umeagbalasi and head of Democracy and Governance, Chinwe Umeche, alleged that since the middle of 2015, no fewer than 20,300 defenseless residents of the South East have been killed by suspected jihadist Fulani herdsmen and allegedly complicit federal security forces.

The group also claimed that across the country—especially in the old Middle Belt states of Benue, Plateau, and Southern Kaduna—approximately 19,000 churches and over 3,000 Christian schools and sacred learning centers have been destroyed, sacked, or burned beyond recognition.

According to the statement: “Shocking statistics on the ground across the country’s six geopolitical regions have clearly shown that an estimated 40 million indigenous Northern Christians have been uprooted since the July 2009 Boko Haram uprising. This displacement has escalated significantly since mid-2015 with the alleged takeover of state power and resources by radical elements within the Muslim Fulani population and their Hausa allies.”

The group alleged that these Christians have been forced to flee their ancestral lands to avoid being raped, abducted, murdered, or forcibly converted to radical Islamism. It added that many communities have been violently taken over, renamed, and converted into settlements stocked with arms and cattle.

From January to April 2025 alone, Inter-Society claimed that between 1,500 and 2,000 Christians were killed in Benue, Plateau, and Southern Kaduna. It said 800 to 1,000 more were likely abducted and taken to jihadist camps, while over 1,000 homes were also torched or destroyed.

In the South East, the group reiterated that over 20,300 people had been “hacked to death or killed” since 2015 on the basis of their ethnicity and faith, allegedly by jihadists and “federally deployed biased security forces.”

Inter-Society condemned what it described as the “gross inaction” of security agencies, accusing them of “deceitful post-crisis responses” and “discriminatory law enforcement” that fails to prevent the continuous attacks.