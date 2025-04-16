Heavy wind, flood wreak havoc in Delta communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta State — Severe damage has been reported in the Ughoton, Jeddo, and Ugbokodo communities in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, as heavy winds and rainfall caused significant destruction.

The roofs of several buildings were blown off, and residents have reported extensive losses to both property and household valuables.

One resident from Jeddo, Esther, described the damage to her home, saying, “The rain and heavy wind did so much damage to my house. My properties were also destroyed by flood.”

A family operating a store in one of the affected buildings also shared their distress, explaining that their building’s roofing sheets were blown off by the wind before the rainfall. They lamented, “We could not save anything from our store. The rain and the wind have caused so much loss. We don’t know where to start from.”

Flooding has been an ongoing issue in the area, with residents noting that it is a recurring problem whenever heavy rains occur.