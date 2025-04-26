‘He was a global conscience’ – Labour Party Directorate honours Pope Francis

Late Pope Francis

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration has honoured the legacy of Pope Francis, recognising him as a global conscience whose moral leadership transcended borders, faiths, and political divides.

This tribute was paid as a formal farewell for the Catholic Pontiff was taking place in Rome, attended by world leaders, following three days of solemn commemorations during which millions filled the streets with prayers and reflections.

Marcel Ngogbehei, Director General of the Directorate, delivered a moving address highlighting the unique legacy left by Pope Francis. He urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the Pope’s unifying spirit, which cuts across religious and racial boundaries.

“Last week was for the masses.

Today belongs to the world stage — to the leaders of nations, the stewards of policy, and the architects of the global future,” Ngogbehei said.

He spoke of the late Pontiff’s impactful stands on critical issues such as climate change and economic inequality, asserting that while Pope Francis never sought political office, he profoundly influenced hearts and minds.

“In him, we found not a pope of convenience, but a pope of conscience,” he said, recalling how the Pope courageously addressed climate conferences and challenged economic systems that marginalised the poor.

According to Ngogbehei, the values championed by the Pope extend far beyond Catholicism, embracing the entire human family.

“This is the kind of leadership we yearn for in our dear country, Nigeria,” he emphasised, calling on leaders to uphold the ideals of compassion, humility, and unity.

As the bells of Rome echoed one final time for Pope Francis, the world mourned not only the loss of a religious figure but also the departure of a rare global conscience whose vision continues to inspire action for peace and social justice.

“Let history record that Pope Francis did not merely walk with the Church, he walked with the world. And the world, in turn, followed his steps,” Ngogbehei concluded, encapsulating the Pope’s enduring impact.