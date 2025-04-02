Hajj 2025: Sick people shouldn’t travel — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, urged residents intending to travel for the 2025 Hajj to ensure they are healthy before embarking on the pilgrimage.

The governor also urged the residents to continue to thank God for rebirth, growth and collective development due to the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

He spoke at the First Family of Lagos State and the Ministry of Home Affairs Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The event, themed: ‘My Lord Indeed I Am for Whatever Good You Would Send Me’, was held at the Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking at the event, the governor congratulated Muslims on the conclusion of their month-long Ramadan fast.

He said: “By May, those travelling to Mecca will begin to travel. Please ensure you are in good health.

“If you are ill, refrain from travelling for 2025 Hajj, stay back and pray here in Nigeria. I pray that God will continue to keep us in peace and unity. We will continue to witness Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“I thank all our religious leaders for teaching us more about the holy book. I wish us more celebrations in good health.”

Also speaking, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu urged residents to show compassion for the less privileged in their communities.

She said: “As we partake in the celebration, let us remember the less privileged among us and extend a helping hand to them.

“True worship goes beyond ritual; it reflects on how we treat one another and how we contribute to the betterment of our state and our nation.

“I encourage us to renew our faith in Nigeria and remain steadfast in our prayers.”

The guest speaker at the occasion, Dr Munirudeen Ar-Riyardy from Lagos State University of Education, advised Nigerians to avoid sin to attract God’s grace.

Ar-Riyardy said: “The lecture is about trials of life and how to maintain our faith in God no matter the challenges. We shouldn’t curse our leaders, we should avoid sin.”

On his part, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat called on Lagos residents to be good to one another.

Hamzat said: “Show empathy, show compassion, be good to your neighbours and continue to have faith in the Almighty’s goodness.”