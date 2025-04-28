Group urges end to blame game over defections, criticizes political loyalty

Moses Ejiro, a member of the “Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria” group, has called for an end to what he described as misplaced blame on President Bola Tinubu over the recent wave of defections from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists, Ejiro attributed the defections not to external influence, but to what he termed a growing lack of loyalty and commitment among political players. He emphasized that the challenges within the PDP were internal and called for a focus on rebuilding trust and integrity within the party.

Highlighting historical political dynamics, Ejiro referenced the electoral victories of President Tinubu and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, noting that they successfully won governorship elections as candidates of minority opposition parties.

Turning to Delta State politics, Ejiro expressed skepticism about the re-election prospects of the current governor, suggesting that political sentiment in the state may shift in future elections. However, he urged political actors to prioritize addressing citizens’ concerns rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

Ejiro also offered a critical perspective on the current economic situation, stating that the hardship being experienced by Nigerians should prompt all political leaders, regardless of party, to focus on governance that improves citizens’ welfare.

His remarks reflect the broader complexities of Nigerian politics, where party loyalty, governance performance, and public dissatisfaction continue to shape the political landscape.