Group refutes report of killing of 25 persons in Enugu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Professionals for Good Governance, a leadership advocacy group, has refuted recent reports claiming that 25 persons were killed in Enugu State by armed herdsmen.

In a press statement titled “Debunking Reports on Insecurity: Enugu State on Our Minds”, the group’s coordinator, Mr. Okechukwu Nwafor, stated that the story, which bore the caption “25 Persons Killed, Scores Injured As Armed Herdsmen Attack Enugu Village”, was unfounded.

According to the group, while there have been security challenges in some parts of the country involving attacks by criminal elements, there was no such incident in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State as described in the report.

“This clarification is necessary in light of misinformation that may cause public concern and undermine ongoing efforts to ensure security in the state,” the statement read.

The group stated that it contacted local vigilante groups, security agencies, and government representatives at both the state and local levels to verify the claims, and found no evidence to support the reports.

“Enugu State has invested significantly in enhancing its security architecture, including a digitalized security control center, and works in collaboration with the Police, the Army, and other relevant agencies,” Mr. Nwafor noted.

He further emphasized that Enugu continues to be considered a safe and stable environment, suitable for investment, tourism, and national events.

The group encouraged media organizations to thoroughly verify sensitive information—particularly reports related to security—before publication, in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“Enugu State remains committed to safeguarding lives and property, and we are confident that ongoing efforts will continue to sustain peace and safety in the state,” the statement concluded.