Group condemns Uromi killings, alleges harassment of traditional ruler, vigilantes

Uromi killings: Conference of State Legislatures wants perpetrators brought to book

A leading international human rights organization has condemned the gruesome killing of 16 Northern travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, while also raising alarm over what it described as the incessant harassment, illegal arrest, and intimidation of innocent members of the Uromi community, including the Onojie (traditional ruler) and local vigilante group.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Victor Giwa, National Coordinator of the organization, the group expressed outrage over the March 27 massacre, calling it “barbaric, inhuman, and highly condemnable.” It demanded a full-scale, transparent investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the killings.

However, the group warned that the tragedy should not be used as an excuse for a witch-hunt or political vendetta, cautioning against the “unnecessary invitation and threats of arrest” targeted at the revered Onojie of Uromi and members of the local vigilante, who have played crucial roles in securing the community.

While backing the Edo State Government and the Nigeria Police Force in efforts to uncover the culprits, the group condemned: The alleged harassment and indiscriminate arrests of community members; Extortion of locals by police officers under the guise of the investigation; The transfer of suspects to Abuja, which they say denies them access to legal resources and undermines fair hearing.

“We are not opposed to lawful investigations,” Giwa noted. “But we reject any attempts to weaponize this tragedy to settle political scores or harass perceived opponents.”

The group further praised Uromi for its historical hospitality to diverse ethnic groups, including the Hausa-Fulani community, urging authorities to ensure justice is served without victimizing the innocent.

Calling on the Inspector General of Police and Governor of Edo State to uphold due process and human rights, the group stressed the need for restraint, fairness, and impartiality in ongoing investigations.

“This incident must not become a smokescreen for oppression,” the statement read. “The people of Uromi deserve protection, not persecution.”

Vanguard News