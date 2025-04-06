Great Ogboru alters predictions on Delta 2027, by Dele Sobowale

“I hate ingratitude more in a man than lying, vainness, babbling drunkenness, or any taint of vice whose strong corruption inhabits our frail blood” – William Shakespeare, 1564-1616.

Olorogun Ovedje

Ogboru did one of my late friends a great favour, about eight years ago; which will never be forgotten, even if I live (God forbid) as long as Methuselah. My friend was a Yoruba from Ogun State; Ogboru is Urhobo from Delta State. Without realising it, Great saved the man from total financial ruin and prolonged his life by seven years. The fellow, as he confided in me, was already planning to commit suicide when salvation came through Ogboru’s divine intervention.

The beneficiary had begged me to write about the matter at the time; and I promised to do it at the right time. For reasons known only to Almighty God, the right time never came until January this year. Forgive me if the details of the favour are not disclosed. I prefer that they be buried with the dead. However, in a country, in which ethnicity and religion exclude people from receiving a helping hand, Great Ogboru’s assistance was akin to that of the biblical Good Samaritan.

Government College Ughelli, GCU, was celebrating its 80 years anniversary and I was, surprisingly, selected to deliver the Keynote Address. My friend passed on two days before the commencement of the GCU anniversary. And, to be honest, I had forgotten about the promise to thank Great on my page. People, especially old men like me, forget a lot. God never does. Suddenly, I bumped into Ogboru at the Lagos airport; and remembered my pledge to the newly departed.

We could not talk because of the seating arrangement on account of my physical challenges. This article was already being written in my head. It would have been considerably shorter, but, for a series of events which have turned what would been two paragraphs, expressing gratitude of behalf of the departed, into a full length column; and deservedly so. He was heading for GCU, his Alma Mater, a member of the 1971 set. Most people might be mistaken about his educational background by assuming that he is just a rich businessman.

In actual fact, like many well-bred GCU alumni, he went abroad and studied in two universities – University of Kent and Huron University, USA in London before returning to Nigeria to continue his career in business and politics. By any measure imaginable, Ogboru is one of the most illustrious sons of Delta State; and he keeps on sailing – like a true ancient Mariner. We could not talk on the plane. Fortunately, we were placed side by side at the main event. Then, it became clear why the man is called Great.

The Governor of Delta State was the Special Guest of Honour. All the GCU Old Boys were on seat promptly to receive him. But, he was “unavoidably absent”. A Commissioner represented the state’s Chief Executive Officer. Other highly-placed individuals were present; but, Great was indisputably the star of the show. Every camera and GSM was focused on him; traditional rulers stood up from their reserved place to greet him and take photographs. The outpouring of affection was spontaneous and genuine. There was no opportunity to deliver the message you are reading now. Just as well; because, eight years ago, it would never have occurred to me to find out which school he attended.

Discovering accidentally that he was a GCU Old Boy was an added dividend. It explained where and how such a generous soul could have been nurtured. Yet, to me, a promise is a debt – which must be discharged. There was insufficient stuff on which to base a story. There is now. The 80 years anniversary was also a fund-raising event. For the sake of those who missed my previous article on the anniversary, a Three billion, N3 billion, Development Fund was announced by the GCU President, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, the Otota of Olomu Kingdom. The Chief Launcher was Olorogun Taiga, CON. Despite the presence of eminent Old Boys and others, Great Ogboru made the largest contribution on that day – in nine figures. It was in tandem with the character of the man who helped to prolong my friend’s life. It was then that it occurred to me that I should deliver the message. But, before I could get around to it, Great Ogboru supplied more materials for a write-up.

TIME FOR INDUSTRIALISATION

“An economy can only be as strong as its manufacturing base” – Akio Morita, Japanese Economist, Harvard Business Review, May-June 1992.

Back in 1992, Japan was the second largest manufacturing nation. Since then, it has been overtaken by China and might soon fall behind India in the pecking order. Its economy, once growing at seven per cent per annum, is now almost stagnant. What is true of nations is equally true of sub-units – states in the case of Nigeria. Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan recognised this fact as far back as 2007 when he organised a Summit with the theme: Nigeria Without Oil. He had correctly anticipated a future in which dependence on crude oil for survival by the state might be fatal for everybody.

Industrialisation was advocated; but, vague aspirations hardly translate into concrete achievements. Thus, for sixteen years, the state was governed by people with no interest in industrialisation. Roads and bridges have been built; schools and hospitals have been renovated; Asaba has an airport. All these are commendable achievements. But the absence of manufacturing is still glaring. I wanted to discuss this with Great at Ughelli, but he was swamped by admiring fans. Ogboru is an industrialist; and, if there is anything Delta State needs now, it is a manufacturing sector.

I sincerely hope that his recent political moves are aimed at changing the landscape in the state. Entrepreneurs are born, not made. Most public servants and politicians don’t know how to negotiate deals which result in factories churning out goods. Only people like Great Ogboru are gifted in that direction. Although he has not declared his political ambitions, I honestly hope that industrialisation of Delta State will be his top priority. I want to end by expressing gratitude for your unforgettable act of charity to my late friend. On his behalf, I remain indebted to you. There is no doubt in my mind that the political predictions have changed on account of this development.

RIVERS STATE: RIDING ON THE BACK OF A TIGER

Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of a tiger ended up inside” – US President John Kennedy – 1963

Leaders who play high stakes power games are like individuals who jump on the back of a sleeping tiger. Mounting is easy, dismounting is frequently more problematic. The adventure in Rivers State reminds me of a few instances in which the Federal Government and its allies have acted with utmost assurance that their power was absolute and any conflict arising would be quickly resolved by crushing the opposition.

The Wild Wild West in the early 1960s was one; the Civil War was second and the Boko Haram insurgency is the third one; and it is still claiming lives. If those conflicts have taught us any lesson, it must be this: Declaration of state of emergency doesn’t work where a large and determined segment of the population feel aggrieved and are prepared to resist government. Rivers State is the wrong place to have a prolonged uprising; now is the wrong time to have one.

The risk of contagion is too high; and just a handful of desperados could keep the place boiling for years. The unplanned costs have already started mounting. Ten thousand military personnel specifically drafted to protect thousands of facilities and hundred thousand kilometres of pipelines, 24/7, will certainly add immeasurably to FG’s expenditure. There is no such thing as a costless war; and let us not deceive ourselves; this is political warfare. Service Commanders can give assurances about their readiness to secure the state.

Only a dunce will believe them – after our experiences with Boko Haram and IPOB. Unless care is taken, we might have opened another front of long lasting domestic conflict. It will help our leaders to remember that many families and individuals, who were directly involved in the ‘wetie’ confrontation – originating in the disagreement between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his chosen successor, Chief SLA Akintola, remain sworn enemies till today. Nigerian leaders who refuse to learn from history create the same problems for the people all the time.

CONGRATULATIONS OLOROGUN AKPOMUDJE, PRESIDENT GCUOBA

“Excellence is a habit with them.” That was what an American researcher into Japanese management practices in the 1980s said. The same thing can be said about the first and second generations of GCU students. It was not surprising, therefore, when, last week, an advertisement appeared in the Vanguard congratulating Olorogun Akpomudje, the Olota of Olomu Kingdom, on his election, on merit, as the Vice Chairman of the Body of Benchers of Nigeria – that is the apex organisation regulating the practice of law in Nigeria. It was honour well-deserved. My two lawyers, who are closer to Gen Z in age and who frequently grumble about old SANs monopolising the most lucrative briefs, did not hesitate to endorse the result of the election. I am not surprised. A school which could produce Professor Itse Sagay, SAN…