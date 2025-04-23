Governors meet over insecurity, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE 36 states state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, are at the moment engaged in a marathon meeting ahead of Thursday’s National Executive Council, NEC.

Top on the agenda is the issue of insecurity that is presently ravaging some parts of the country with wanton Killings and massive destruction of property.

The meeting, which had the state executives arrive at past nine Wednesday night, is coming a day before the National Executive Council, NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has been billed to brief the governors on the state of insecurity in the country, the level and the way forward.

The Minister of Housing, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa is also expected to brief the governors at the meeting.

Already on ground for the meeting are governors of Kwara State, Edo; Imo; Zamfara; Oyo; Ogun: Nasarawa; Bayelsa, among others.